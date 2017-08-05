Diouf scores in Stoke City’s win over RB Leipzig

The 29-year-old forward was on target as the English topflight side staged a fightback to triumph over their German opponents

Mame Biram Diouf scored in Stoke City’s comeback win against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in a friendly encounter on Saturday.

This was the English topflight outfit's final tune-up game before the commencement of the 2017/18 season and they registered a win over the Bulls.

It was the Bundesliga side that took an early lead courtesy Emil Forsberg who expertly dispatched a spot kick inside five minutes.

But with a minute before the interval, Diouf equalised for his side. Xherdan Shaqiri swung in a cross from a corner kick and the Senegal international powered in a header past Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi.

An own goal by Marvin Compper who headed into his own net after another wicked cross from Shaqiri 12 minutes from time ensured the Potters wrapped up preseason on a high.

Up next for Mark Hughes’ men is a trip to Goodison Park where they face Everton for their English Premier League season opener on August 12.