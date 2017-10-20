Disappointment sowed seeds for Heather Knight's fine debut year as England captain and fires her for the Ashes

England captain Heather Knight believes the World Cup is only the start for a side still far from being the finished article - PA

What was it like to follow Charlotte Edwards into the England captaincy last June? For Heather Knight, the newbie in the office after Edwards’s 10-year reign, the challenge was a stark one. Would she be a Bob Paisley, building on the dynasty she inherited, or a disaster like David Moyes?

Happily, Knight’s honeymoon period has yet to run out. The team has won 26 of 29 matches since her accession, including five straight bilateral series. The high point arrived this summer, when they beat India by nine runs in a thrilling World Cup final at Lord’s. As a result, England’s women have already been installed as favourites for the BBC’s Team of the Year. And they can end any debate by beating Australia in the Ashes, which start in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Knight herself is a matter-of-fact Devonian, not given to overstatement. Yet she admits to feeling daunted by the task she faced last season. Edwards was arguably the most influential figure in the sport, a 20-year fixture at the top of England’s batting order who had led the team more than 200 times.

“It was going be difficult whoever took over from Charlotte,” Knight told The Telegraph. “But the girls made it brilliant, it was very relaxed inside the squad. I guess as vice-captain I had probably been groomed for it. But even so, in my first series I was still waking up at 2am thinking about fields. I had to learn to switch off when I had the chance.”

With less careful handling, the inquest after Edwards’s final match - which triggered the jettisoning of the captain apparently on fitness grounds - could have torn the team apart. The defeat, which came in Delhi, marked the third straight time that England had lost to Australia in a World T20. When combined with their home Ashes defeat a year earlier, it suggested a developing mental block against the one opponent they want to beat above all others.