Disappointment sowed seeds for Heather Knight's fine debut year as England captain and fires her for the Ashes
What was it like to follow Charlotte Edwards into the England captaincy last June? For Heather Knight, the newbie in the office after Edwards’s 10-year reign, the challenge was a stark one. Would she be a Bob Paisley, building on the dynasty she inherited, or a disaster like David Moyes?
Happily, Knight’s honeymoon period has yet to run out. The team has won 26 of 29 matches since her accession, including five straight bilateral series. The high point arrived this summer, when they beat India by nine runs in a thrilling World Cup final at Lord’s. As a result, England’s women have already been installed as favourites for the BBC’s Team of the Year. And they can end any debate by beating Australia in the Ashes, which start in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Knight herself is a matter-of-fact Devonian, not given to overstatement. Yet she admits to feeling daunted by the task she faced last season. Edwards was arguably the most influential figure in the sport, a 20-year fixture at the top of England’s batting order who had led the team more than 200 times.
“It was going be difficult whoever took over from Charlotte,” Knight told The Telegraph. “But the girls made it brilliant, it was very relaxed inside the squad. I guess as vice-captain I had probably been groomed for it. But even so, in my first series I was still waking up at 2am thinking about fields. I had to learn to switch off when I had the chance.”
With less careful handling, the inquest after Edwards’s final match - which triggered the jettisoning of the captain apparently on fitness grounds - could have torn the team apart. The defeat, which came in Delhi, marked the third straight time that England had lost to Australia in a World T20. When combined with their home Ashes defeat a year earlier, it suggested a developing mental block against the one opponent they want to beat above all others.
From Knight’s perspective, though, that disappointment sowed the seeds for the fine year that followed. Not because of her own promotion – she is too modest to suggest anything so self-aggrandising – but because of the way the players were able to admit their own failings.
“We threw that semi-final away really,” said Knight, of a match that saw England fail to knock off the final 44 runs with nine wickets in hand. “Under pressure we weren’t very good. But we opened up as a side. In the past we would probably have swept it under the carpet, but we sat down and talked.
“Since then we’ve been a lot more aware of how pressure affects people and how they deal with it. We worked on how we communicate in the middle, and how you get so-and-so focusing on what they’ve got to do. We have little cue words for each person.
“When I came in as captain I wanted us to be tougher and more resilient, so what was really pleasing for me is that at the World Cup, we won those tight games. We didn’t play perfect cricket - we kept the fans interested throughout – but we got the job done.”
The summer of 2017 was a memorable period for women’s team sports. After Knight’s triumph at Lord’s, the footballing Lionesses reached the last four of Euro 2017, before Sarah Hunter’s rugby team played their own World Cup final at Ravenhill. Knight says she has friends in both camps, but cites hockey’s Alex Danson – an Olympic gold medallist in Rio last year – as her most influential role model.
“Before our World Cup, Alex came in and spoke to the team about the hockey culture,” Knight explained. “They had come 11th in the World Championship a couple of years earlier, before deciding they had to be more open, and there were a lot of parallels with us.
“We talked a lot about how they did this exercise at Bisham Abbey called Thinking Thursday. It was a game with different rules, and we brought in something similar, like you could only get points for sweeping, or for hitting over the top. They were designed to get the girls a bit fired up and angry and push everyone’s buttons, so that they learn to think for themselves in awkward moments.
“We also have a sports psychologist in Rotherham, and he’s been very useful for me in terms of learning different personalities. Like our opening bowlers, who are yin and yang. Katherine Brunt is fiery, and if you try to direct her too closely she will rebel. Whereas Anya Shrubsole is more analytical and loves to have a plan.”
Knight has effectively been preparing for Saturday's opening one-day international since she was 10, when she first led Elburton primary school to the top of the local Kwik Cricket league. (“I was the only girl; I stuck out like a sore thumb.”) Now she stands ready to compete for the Ashes Down Under – the ultimate honour for any England captain. On recent form, she surely stands a better chance than Joe Root.
“We’re still a long way from being the finished article,” Knight says. “But we’ve got a good core of mid-20s players that have many years ahead of them. It’s exciting to see where we could go as a side.”
