How to dismiss Australia's top order: Clear clues where England should bowl this winter to win the Ashes

Telegraph Sport
England celebrate the wicket of David Warner in 2015 - PA

David Warner

England’s pace bowlers need to cramp Warner for room and not allow him to get his hands through the ball. That means bowling a tight line on off stump and bowling back of a length to keep him off his preferred front foot. Warner averages 40.11 against spin compared to 52.70 against pace - so Moeen Ali and Mason Crane are likely to have roles to play.

Heatmap of David Warner's dismissals in test cricket

Steven Smith

Smith’s shuffle across the crease makes it tempting to target his pads but his eye is so good that he rarely misses and he hits the majority of balls straight or to the leg side. England are better served bowling consistently in the channel outside off stump and get him pushing forward.

Heatmap of Steve Smith's dismissals in test cricket

Usman Khawaja

Khawaja is strong playing square of the wicket and on the back foot, so England need to keep the ball really full and drag him forward. Khawaja has a weak defensive game against spin so Moeen and Crane should look to go round the wicket, bowl a middle-and-off-stump line and challenge his outside edge.

Heatmap of Usman Khawaja's dismissals in test cricket

Peter Handscomb

Handscomb’s unusual technique sees him camp deep in his crease and makes him vulnerable to being lbw from full straight balls. He scores heavily square of the wicket on the off side and thrives on width. Against spin he loves to use his feet and come down the pitch so Moeen and Crane will need to hold their nerve.

Heatmap of Peter Handscomb's dismissals in test cricket

Shaun Marsh

Marsh has a poor record against pace and is tentative outside off stump. Even if England don’t find conventional or reverse swing they should fancy their chances of getting Marsh to nick off if they can maintain a line outside off stump and back of a length. Marsh is a strong player of spin, particularly against Moeen’s round-the-wicket angle.

Heatmap of Shaun Marsh's dismissals in test cricket

Cameron Bancroft

Bancroft is a patient opener who leaves a large proportion of his deliveries and thrives on eventual errors in line and length and is strong square of the wicket. England’s pace attack should be encouraged by Bancroft’s domestic data which shows him to average 27.91 against right-arm pace.

