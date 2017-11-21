How to dismiss Australia's top order: Clear clues where England should bowl this winter to win the Ashes

David Warner

England’s pace bowlers need to cramp Warner for room and not allow him to get his hands through the ball. That means bowling a tight line on off stump and bowling back of a length to keep him off his preferred front foot. Warner averages 40.11 against spin compared to 52.70 against pace - so Moeen Ali and Mason Crane are likely to have roles to play.

Heatmap of David Warner's dismissals in test cricket More

Steven Smith

Smith’s shuffle across the crease makes it tempting to target his pads but his eye is so good that he rarely misses and he hits the majority of balls straight or to the leg side. England are better served bowling consistently in the channel outside off stump and get him pushing forward.

Heatmap of Steve Smith's dismissals in test cricket More