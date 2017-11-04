Disquiet in Gor Mahia camp ahead of coronation

Gor Mahia players are currently on a go-slow demanding delayed allowances according to information obtained by Goal

Gor Mahia coach has threatened to quit if players’ welfare is not addressed urgently.

A source within the club told Goal that players are now threatening to boycott the remaining three league matches if the matter is not addressed in time.

According to our source, K’Ogalo players staged a go-slow during a friendly on Friday, something that has now forced Dylan Kerr to intervene, “even threatening to quit” if the matter is not addressed.

“Players put up a poor show in the friendly. There is a feeling that some members of the executive are behind the mess,” added our source, who requested anonymity.

Gor Mahia have already won the league with three matches left to the end of the season.

The new champions have 69 points after 31 rounds of matches.