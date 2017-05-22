It’s disrespectful to only join Liverpool for Champions League football, says Milner

James Milner has challenged potential Liverpool signings to prove they belong on the Champions League stage, admitting it would be disrespectful for players to opt for Anfield solely to feature in the competition.

The Reds consolidated fourth spot with a 3-0 home victory over Middlesbrough in the final game of the season on Sunday to finish above Arsenal and Manchester United.

Klopp's revolution roars on

They will face a play-off to participate among Europe’s elite next season, but will first turn their focus towards recruitment. Jurgen Klopp revealed much of the groundwork “is already pretty done” for the summer transfer window, where bringing in a pedigreed centre-back like Virgil van Dijk or Kalidou Koulibaly is high on Liverpool’s priority list, while Naby Keita is the top midfield target as revealed by Goal.

Mohamed Salah is one of the alternative wide forward candidates to Julian Brandt, who does not want to gamble on getting regular starts next season and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a versatile squad option. Left-backs have also been assessed with Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon highly coveted, while more experienced players are also being considered.

And while Milner admits a return to the prestigious tournament will add to Liverpool’s allure for incomers, he believes there are greater reasons to want to join the club.

“I think so,” responded the vice-captain when he was asked if the possibility of mixing it with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich again make the Merseysiders a more attractive proposition. “But it’s disrespectful to the club if you say the only reason you are going to Liverpool is for the Champions League.

Sturridge happy at Liverpool

“With the history, the manager, and the players at this club, it’s slightly disrespectful if the only reason you come is that. It’s one thing saying you’re coming to play Champions League and another proving you’re good enough to play in it. You have to come here and do the business.”

Milner is confident Liverpool’s upward trajectory will continue given the progress they have made in Klopp’s first full campaign in charge.

