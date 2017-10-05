Ditch Akpeyi for Ezenwa against Zambia - Goal readers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa deserves to start for Nigeria instead of Daniel Akpeyi, according to a vast majority of Goal's readers.

Despite underwhelming performances at the 2016 Olympic Games, Akpeyi has been Super Eagles’ No. 1 no thanks to Carl Ikeme’s absence, but errors of judgement in the nation’s shock defeat to South Africa in June drew question on his ability.

Against Cameroon, Ezenwa was the man in charge and he made breath-taking saves to halt the Indomitable Lions’ attacking juggernauts. At the Wafu Cup of Nations, he continued his fine form and was named tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Ahead of Saturday’s crunch game against Zambia, discussions have been revived on who should be relegated to second fiddle.

Poll More

A whopping 74 percent (168 votes) of you believe Ifeanyi Ubah shot-stopper Ezenwa has earned the right to be named No.1 for the three-time African kings.

Akpeyi’s popularity has definitely plummeted and is some distance behind with 26% of the vote (58) - suggesting Gernot Rohr should stick to his battle-hardened guns.

On Twitter, the result is not different. Well, we’ll find out whether Rohr would give keep faith in Ezenwa or think otherwise.



Who should Rohr trust in goal against Zambia? — Goal.com Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) October 3, 2017

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW