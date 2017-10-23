Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap

Everton announced the dismissal of Ronald Koeman on Monday, making him the latest Dutchman to depart the Premier League.

The 54-year-old presided over a woeful start to the season and Sunday's 5-2 humiliation at home to Arsenal was ultimately the final straw, with Everton dropping into the relegation zone as a result.

Koeman's dismissal comes 16 months after he left Southampton for Goodison Park, with the former Barcelona player building a strong reputation at St Mary's Stadium.

But after spending a reported £142million during the close-season, Koeman has paid the price for the Toffees' underwhelming start to the campaign, making him the latest in a long line of Dutch coaches to get the boot in English top flight, with Guus Hiddink arguably the only one to leave with his reputation intact.

RUUD GULLIT

Impressed as Chelsea player-manager, winning the FA Cup in 1997 – the club's first major trophy for 26 years – and finishing sixth. However, he was sacked midway through the following season despite sitting second amid a contract dispute with Ken Bates.

He struggled after taking charge of Newcastle United in 1998, his spell marred by a fall out with Alan Shearer, finishing 13th and losing the FA Cup final in his first year before resigning after a derby defeat to Sunderland early the following season.



MARTIN JOL

Record as Tottenham boss was solid, with two fifth-place finishes in his two full seasons at the helm, although his spell is perhaps best remembered for a final-day defeat to West Ham – and the dodgy lasagne that preceded it – which led to Arsenal pipping Spurs to a top-four finish in 2006.

A poor start to the 2007-08 campaign led to him being sacked - a decision viewed as harsh - and replaced by Juande Ramos, who subsequently struggled.