Diyas stuns defending champion McHale

Zarina Diyas' dream run at the Japan Women's Open continued on Saturday as she set up a final meeting with Miyu Kato.

Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas stunned defending champion Christina McHale to advance to the final of the Japan Women's Open on Saturday.

Diyas, who had already accounted for Yulia Putintseva and second seed Zhang Shuai on her run to the last four, overcame a second-set wobble to win 6-4 0-6 6-3.

She will now meet Miyu Kato, who delighted the home crowd in Tokyo by edging past Jana Fett in a hard-fought encounter.

Fett won the opening set but could not finish off her opponent in a second set-tie break and Kato took full advantage to edge the decider and clinch a 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 triumph.