Djiman Koukou on target in Lens defeat to Lorient

The Beninese was on target for the Blood and Gold but it wasn’t enough as they crashed out of the French League Cup

Djiman Koukou was on target for Lens in their 3-2 loss to Lorient in a Coupe de la Ligue tie at the Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday.

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute and it was doubled just a minute later courtesy Steven Moreira.

A strike by Jimmy Cabot in the 29th minute made it three for Le FCL but the Benin international got one back for the visitors eight minutes later.

Cristian Lopez scored on the stroke of halftime to make it a close game but Alain Casanova’s men could not find a way back and exited the competition.

The Stade Bollaert-Delelis outfit next face-off against Orleans at the Stade de la Source on August 28.