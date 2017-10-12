Djulbic pleased with growing partnership with Shukor and wants to go all the way in Malaysia Cup





Felda United are a team in great form as they go into the first leg of the Malaysia Cup semi-final against Kedah on Sunday. With five wins from seven matches and 18 goals from those matches since the start of August, The Fighters will definitely not be short on confidence as they attempt to reach the final of the oldest cup competition in Malaysia.

One of the bedrocks of B. Sathianathan's team has been the centre of defence where mid-season signing Dino Djulbic has strucked up a solid partnership with evergreen Shukor Adan. The 34-year-old defender comes in with plenty of experience of playing all over the continent, from Australia to China to the Middle East.

It came as a shock to Djulbic to see himself being partnered with someone much older than him but with every passing minute, has a grown admiration for the 38-year-old Shukor. A player whom he makes out to be a living embodiment of a true professional.

"I was a bit surprised when I first came. The quality that he has at that age and how fit he is. You can say that he looks after himself. He's got so much experience and you can't bring someone else to replace that. I think our partnership has gone really well and we compliment each other."

"When you play with someone who knows football well, you just enjoy it more.You saw how he went forward and delivered the perfect cross for us to score against PKNP. He's a true leader and he leads by example.

"The boys have actually been really good. Sathia said to me that Shukor will always lead and he wants me to be vocal at the back. That's a big part of my game as well and the boys have embrace it. You don't shout because someone made a mistake but I do it to show them what need to done better and to improve. To help other people and their positioning," said Djulbic to Goal.