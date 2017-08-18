Doctor Khumalo admits he left Kaizer Chiefs after failing to land a Technical Director post

The Amakhosi legend has parted ways with the club after three decades as a player and then coach

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo decided to part ways with the club to land a role as a technical director at Baroka FC.

“This is what I wanted to do after looking at the proposal from Baroka. This is actually what I had hoped for at Kaizer Chiefs, but unfortunately the post wasn’t available,” Khumalo told PowerFM Sport.

Despite the calls of some to give him the head coach role following Stuart Baxter’s departure, it fell on deaf ears as Steve Komphela got the nod instead.

“It’s not about frustration. It’s all about growth. Clearly the TD job was not available at Chiefs and that was the only job that I thought I could do taking into consideration the years I have been at the club with all my achievements. Unfortunately the job wasn’t available,” he said.

Over the years, a technical director’s role has become a coach-in-waiting in the PSL, but Khumalo insists that won’t be case with his tenure.

“I know this was coming (laughs). I don’t want to disrespect anyone at Baroka because they have a technical team," he added.

"I’m here to learn from them and they are here to learn from me too. So it’s not true, I’m not going to become the head coach,” Khumalo concluded.