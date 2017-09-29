Doctor Khumalo dismayed by Mamelodi Sundowns' maltreatment in Morocco

Downs crashed out of the Caf Champions League last Saturday after losing to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-finals

Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo is disappointed at the treatment Mamelodi Sundowns received in Morocco where they were not given a training venue following their arrival.

“It really saddens me to hear about the kind of treatment they received in Morocco. Really Africa, if you want to be recognized as one of the best continents in the world, you need to get your act together. To hear of these underhand tactics in this day and age is really sad,” Khumalo told the media.

Following their arrival, Downs found themselves without a training pitch after the hosts didn’t make arrangements to provide them with one and make them feel at home.

“For Sundowns to struggle to find a training venue was very pathetic, unfortunate and really disappointing especially for a team contesting the Champions League,” he said.

Sundowns, who were the defending champions, were knocked out after losing 3-2 on penalties in Rabat following a 1-1 draw on aggergate. This was after Wydad won the second-leg match 1-0.

Khumalo believes that off-field antics had a hand in Sundowns' exit.

“It was such an unfortunate situation for Mamelodi Sundowns to bow out of the Caf Champions League and therefore losing out on the opportunity to defend their title,” Khumalo said.