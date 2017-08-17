Doctor Khumalo leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Baroka FC

Khumalo worked with Steve Komphela during the 2015/16 season, but he was replaced by John Paintsil prior to the start of the 2016/17 campaign

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has joined Baroka FC as their new technical director. 

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Khumalo would part ways with Amakhosi; the only professional team he played for in South Africa. 

When Chiefs asked Khumalo to step aside in 2016, the club said he would take up a role in the academy, but nothing was made official. 

The 50-year-old was presented to the media on Thursday afternoon, a day before the start of the new PSL season. 

Khumalo will work hand-in-hand with Kgoloko Thobejane and his technical team at Baroka.

Dr Khumalo addressing the media pic.twitter.com/JKHab9cy5b

— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) August 17, 2017

The former Amakhosi assistant coach brings with him a wealth of experience having been in the coaching circles for over a decade.

