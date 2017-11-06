Doddie Weir Full Contact special: 'It’s an horrendous disease no one should go through and that’s my ultimate goal'

This week we have a special episode as you’ll hear when Brian sat down with former Lions and Scotland lock Doddie Weir to discuss his life, his career and his battle against motor neurone disease.

Plus we discuss the upcoming Autumn Internationals with the Telegraph's Ben Coles.

Doddie reveals that when he was told the diagnosis that he just shrugged his shoulders and got on with it. "I'm not scared at the moment," he says . "I’m getting in the mind that actually I am quite fortunate to know this is going on because it means I can go out and say goodbye to people."

The rugby community has rallied around Doddie and he says he has found the response almost overwhelming. "We’ve had the most amazing reaction from the rugby community," he says. "Every single person has said they want to help which is really hard to take on board because you just don’t expect it. It’s heart-wrenching seeing how many people are helping out."

As well as Brian's conversation with Doddie, the former England hooker speaks to Ben Coles about the autumn series. Here are some of the highlights from their discussion:

Brian This is Eddie Jones' last chance to experiment.

The problem for Gatland is that apart from the Scarlets, the Welsh regions haven’t been playing especially well.

I sincerely doubt whether Scotland have the depth of squad to carry the challenge of New Zealand and South Africa.

The French have had problems at fly-half for four decades.

Ben England would very frustrated if they didn’t win all three. Henry Slade has certainly earned a run at 13. I expect Roko won’t get a run out with Jonny May returning. The Welsh selection implies there will be more width. Gregor Townsend won’t be judged until the Six Nations. Ireland should be looking to make a clean sweep of their fixtures. But the Zebo situation is a cloud over them.

