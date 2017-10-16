Dodgers take 2-0 NLCS lead over Cubs after walk-off win

As far as baseball drama, it does not get much better than a walk-off postseason home run and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman provided that special moment against the Chicago Cubs.

Turner hit a three-run walk-off shot in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 win over reigning MLB World Series champions the Cubs and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

It was only the second walk-off playoff home run in Dodgers history. The other, Kirk Gibson's famous homer in the 1988 World Series, came 29 years ago to the day of Turner's home run.

Now the NLCS heads to Wrigley Field for the next three games, and if the Cubs cannot locate their bats, this series probably will not return to the West Coast.

TURNER HAS TURNED INTO AN UNLIKELY POSTSEASON HERO FOR DODGERS

Postseason play can create the most unlikely heroes. Think St Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese, the MVP of the 2011 World Series, or infielder David Eckstein, who starred in the playoffs for both the 2002 Los Angeles Angels and the 2006 Cards. Turner is having that kind of playoff run for the Dodgers.

The 32-year-old made his first All-Star game this season, and has been a valuable contributor in his four seasons in LA, but he has taken on star status this October. He is nine for 21 (.429), with two home runs and 10 RBIs in five postseason games. His walk-off home run to win game two on Sunday will live on in Dodgers lore. But do not forget that Turner got Los Angeles off to a good start in the postseason with a home run and five RBIs in the NLDS-opening win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

DODGERS BULLPEN IS RIDICULOUSLY GOOD

In two games, the Dodgers bullpen has retired 24 of the 25 batters it has faced, with only Anthony Rizzo reaching base via a hit by pitch. One could argue the Cubs' hitting slump has contributed to that, but the Dodgers' pen has been stout all year. Closer Kenley Jansen gets most of the publicity, but overall the Dodgers had the fourth-best bullpen ERA in baseball this season (3.38 ERA). They have been even stingier in the postseason, with a 1.37 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19.6 innings.