Dodgers activate Bellinger from DL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Cody Bellinger from the 10-day disabled list after missing just nine MLB games with a right ankle injury.

Kyle Farmer was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma in his place on Wednesday.

Bellinger needed just one rehab game, Tuesday, in which he hit a home run.

The favourite to win the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year award, Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .612 slugging percentage, while also hitting .274 with 70 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Bellinger is playing first base and batting fourth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday as the Dodgers look to end a three-game losing streak.