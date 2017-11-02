Dodgers' Bellinger breaks Judge's infamous record

Aaron Judge's mark for strikeouts in a postseason was bettered by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger broke Aaron Judge's record for most strikeouts in a single MLB postseason.

Bellinger was incredible all season long, much like New York Yankees slugger Judge. However, the Rookie of the Year candidates have made history this postseason for all the wrong reasons.

Judge set the record for most strikeouts in a single postseason with 27 as the Yankees were eliminated in the American League Championship Series. That was a number very few people thought was achievable but Bellinger was able to do him one better.

Bellinger struck out twice in his first two at-bats in game seven of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday to bring his strikeout total to 28 this postseason. He has struck out 16 times in the Fall Classic alone.

It is only fitting that in a season where MLB set a record for home runs and strikeouts that the AL leader in home runs and the man that was second in the NL in home runs would set an all-time record for postseason strikeouts.

At least Bellinger took 15 games to reach the infamous mark, while Judge took only 12.