Dodgers' Bellinger ties NL rookie home run record

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger tied the National League (NL) rookie record with his 38th home run on Saturday.

Bellinger had two very good seasons in the minors leading up to his call-up in April, tallying 30 home runs in 2015 and then 26 in 2016.

But he had just 11 at-bats at the Triple-A level and did not expect much time with the Dodgers this season.

The 22-year-old is the prohibitive leader for the NL Rookie of the Year having hit .273 with 38 home runs, 88 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

After spending time on the disabled list in recent weeks, Bellinger has come back with a vengeance.

"This is the most baseball that I'm going to play in my life, so, you know, maybe those 10 days down the stretch kind of rejuvenated my body and my mind," he told Fox Sports. "So now I'm out here playing fresh and it feels good."

Bellinger has already played 19 more games this season than he has ever played.

He is finishing strong, though, batting .286 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last 10 games and a respectable .266 since he returned to the lineup August 30.