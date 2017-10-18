Dodgers' Roberts all too familiar with historic 3-0 comebacks

Dave Roberts has experience of rallying from 3-0 down in a playoff series as the Chicago Cubs look to do just that against the LA Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not too scared of the Chicago Cubs completing a great escape in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers are poised to reach the MLB World Series, leading the reigning champions 3-0 heading into Wednesday's game four.

If there is anyone who knows something about being in a 3-0 hole in a postseason series it would be Roberts, who was a member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that was down 3-0 to the New York Yankees and came back to win the American League Championship Series in seven games.

"I think that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Teams can't do that anymore," the 45-year-old told reporters with a smile at Wrigley Field.

"No, it was a special group [Boston]. It was a very lax group but professional. Obviously we were written off, but we did a good job of trying to focus on that game at hand and not getting ahead of ourselves.



"But it also takes some luck involved too. Because I think if you look back in that series, there are a lot of plays and things that could have gone a different way that went in our favour. But, yeah to win four straight games was tough. But it took a special team that we had in 2004."

Roberts helped make Boston's dramatic comeback happen when he stole second base in the ninth inning of game four more than a decade ago. The steal led to a Bill Mueller single to tie the game.

The Red Sox went on to win the series, marking the first time a team had ever come back from a 3-0 hole in a postseason series in MLB history.