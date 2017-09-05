Dodgers' Seager contemplating off-season elbow surgery

Battling an ailing right elbow, Corey Seager could go under the knife at the end of the MLB season.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and MLB All-Star Corey Seager is facing off-season surgery to repair his elbow.

The once nearly unbeatable Dodgers have hit a slump with Seager out of the starting line-up due to an elbow injury since August 29.

The Dodgers have gone 1-7 without Seager, who is battling an ailing right elbow.

A MRI revealed swelling and inflammation on Friday and while Seager is expected to return to the line-up this weekend against the Colorado Rockies, he could be set to go under the knife.

"It's probably something in the offseason I'll have to address more," Seager told reporters Monday of his elbow injury.

"I'll probably get another MRI and see if things got better or worse or different. It's something that I'm not really trying to think about. Just go out and play."

Seager, who resumed a throwing program Monday, said the possibility of surgery for the undisclosed injury would be "discussed" after the season.

Surgery to repair such an injury would be minor and allow the 23-year-old to be fully healthy when spring training starts next year.

For now, he will focus on his throwing mechanics to avoid pain.

"That's always been the thing – trying to change it as little as possible because that's how more things get hurt," Seager said. "That'll be the constant battle. I don't see it being a problem, though."