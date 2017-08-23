Dodgers place Bellinger, Wood on DL

Alex Wood and Cody Bellinger are the latest Los Angeles Dodgers placed on the disabled list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Alex Wood and rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Bellinger, whose move to the DL is retroactive to Sunday, is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Josh Ravin has been activated from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Wood, who is 14-1 with a 2.41 ERA this season, is dealing with left SC joint inflammation. The Dodgers recalled Brock Stewart from Triple A to take Wood's spot on the roster.

With Wood on the DL, Los Angeles' top three starters are now all on the shelf.

Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start Saturday, but Yu Darvish still has no immediate timetable for return.

The Dodgers and Washington Nationals, two of the best teams in MLB this season, have both dealt with multiple injuries. Los Angeles still have by far the best record in baseball, but will have to survive shorthanded for a while.