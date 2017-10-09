Does Exeter's in-form No 8 Sam Simmonds have what it takes to mix it at international level?

As Exeter Chiefs No8 Sam Simmonds scorched in for the fifth try of what is turning into a watershed season for the Torquay-born youngster veteran BBC broadcaster Ian Robertson contended England selection could soon be on the horizon.

His fellow commentator, former England and British Lions centre Jeremy Guscott, scoffed at the suggestion, pointing to the fact that at 102 kilograms – or 16 stone 1lb – in old money, Simmonds would be dwarfed by the hulking giants of the international game.

Despite having pace to burn and the footwork of a centre Guscott argued that, in a game which once claimed to played by ‘all shapes and sizes’, Simmonds simply doesn’t have the bulk to mix it with the big boys.

Eddie Jones will name his squad for the upcoming autumn internationals on October 26 and, with Billy Vunipola (130 kg), Nathan Hughes (125kg) and Jack Clifford (111kg) all currently side-lined by injury, the England head coach will be casting his eye around the Aviva Premiership for a No8 in waiting.

Simmonds, who produced a superb 70 minutes of dynamic back-row forward play against Newcastle on Saturday to briefly sit back on the top of the table, appears to fit the bill, although whether he fits Jones’s vision of a modern-day international No8 remains to be seen.

“On a good day I’m probably 102-103kg,’ said Simmonds on Saturday following his man-of-the-match display. ‘It is a bit of a struggle to keep on the weight. I used to look at it a lot and think Christ I have to be 104-105kg to play international rugby but the more experience you get and the more times I have played against bigger players it is not always about your weight.

“I am happy playing at the weight I am at the moment, which is around 100kg. If I am playing well I don’t take too much notice of how heavy I am.”