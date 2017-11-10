Does Jamie Vardy still have a role to play in new-look England side?
The buzz these past few months has been all about England’s youngsters and if and when the next generation will be given their chance.
Whether it be the Under-20s, the Under-17s or the fresh faces Gareth Southgate included in his squad for the Germany and Brazil friendlies, there has been much excitement over England’s youth.
But for Jamie Vardy age is just a number. He was the oldest player on either side to start Friday night’s 0-0 friendly draw between England and Germany, but he raced about the pitch like he is still a teenager.
It took only 90 seconds for 30-year-old Vardy to prove that his diet of red bull and coffee is keeping him alert, as he put on the afterburners to escape the Germany defence and almost set up a goal. The forward’s low cross was missed by Tammy Abraham and fired into the side-netting by Kieran Trippier.
Southgate spoke after the final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, which the Leicester City star missed, about the importance of Vardy in his squad.
It seems certain that, barring injury, he will travel to Russia to the World Cup for the next leg of his incredible journey from playing non-League football in 2012.
When England went to Brazil for the last World Cup, Vardy was yet to play top-flight football and yet he is now one of country’s fan favourites.
He was one of the few England players to emerge with any credit from the European Championships and it was Vardy’s name that was being chanted in bars and stadiums in France.
It was noticeable that it was also Vardy’s name that received the biggest cheer from the Wembley crowd ahead of kick-off. In an era when fans feel detached from star footballers, Vardy is somebody the man on the street feels they can relate to.
In many ways it all started for him in an international shirt against Germany. Although he had already made four appearances for his country before travelling to Berlin, it was the backheel goal that helped England to a 3-2 victory.
That was towards the end of Vardy’s incredible Premier League title season with Leicester City, but 20 months later he is still more than justifying his England inclusion at club level.
Vardy has six Premier League goals for the Foxes this season, two more than Abraham at Swansea City and three better than Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.
He has been involved in 12 goals in his past 15 Premier League games at the King Power Stadium, netting 11 times and assisting twice.
England had to play on the break against Germany, which meant Vardy was vital to Southgate’s team. He won one free-kick to ease pressure on the home defence through sheer willpower by beating Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger to a ball he had been second favourite to reach.
Vardy had a chance to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek took advantage of his pace.
But, having beaten Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the ball, Vardy lofted it too high over the Germany keeper and the danger was cleared.
Again, though, it had been an example of how, with Vardy, England do not need to have the lion’s share of possession to fashion chances – something that is highly valuable against the best teams.
Friday night will not have felt like a friendly run-out for the German back three of Rudiger, Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter as Vardy did not give them a minute’s peace.
When England were defending, he was often back on the edge of his own area to help out his team-mates. There were leadership qualities on display as well, as Vardy told captain Eric Dier and Loftus-Cheek exactly how he wanted the ball played to him ahead of kick-off for the second half.
It was Trippier who put the cross in from which Vardy was unlucky not to break the deadlock, as Ter Stegen produced a superb save to keep out his header.
When Southgate opted to make his first substitution on the hour mark, Rashford replaced 20-year-old Abraham, who looked far more tired than Vardy, despite being 10 years younger.
As Abraham caught his breath on the sidelines, Vardy continued to race about the pitch and gambol his way into challenges and 50-50 duels.
While the nation may be desperate to see the lion cubs succeed, Vardy proved that England is not just a country for young men. There is still an important role for this particular 30-year-old.