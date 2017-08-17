When does the summer transfer window close in the Premier League, La Liga and across the world?

With Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a historic €222 million and many other top clubs spending big, the 2017 summer transfer window looks like it will be another record-breaking one.
As well as PSG, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have already splashed out this summer.
However, some clubs are still in the market for additions and, inevitably, there will be those who are left rushing to get deals across the line before the window slams shut.
Exactly when that is, though, varies across Europe and further afield worldwide. Goal has your complete guide to when the transfer window opens and closes in each major country.
TRANSFER WINDOW DATES
Below are the opening and closing dates of the transfer windows in the major leagues across the world according to FIFA's transfer windows calendar .
|Country
|Top league
|Open date
|Close date
|Argentina
|Primera Division
|June 26
|September 17
|Brazil
|Brasileirao
|June 20
|July 20
|China
|Super League
|June 19
|July 14
|England
|Premier League
|July 1
|August 31
|France
|Ligue 1
|June 9
|August 31
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|July 1
|August 31
|Italy
|Serie A
|July 3
|August 31
|Mexico
|Liga MX
|June 14
|September 5
|Netherlands
|Eredivisie
|June 9
|August 31
|Portugal
|Primeira Liga
|July 3
|September 22
|Russia
|Premier League
|June 9
|August 31
|Spain
|La Liga
|July 1
|September 1
|Turkey
|Super Lig
|June 17
|September 8
|Ukraine
|Premier League
|July 1
|September 1
|USA & Canada
|MLS
|July 10
|August 9
WHEN DOES THE PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSE?
The Premier League's summer transfer window opens on July 1 and closes on August 31 at 11pm BST.
In effect, clubs can begin buying players as soon as the previous season finishes. Manchester City, for example, confirmed that they had signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco in late May and that the Portuguese star would 'officially' join the club on July 1.
The July 1 date comes from the fact that most contracts expire at midnight on June 30, meaning those players becoming free agents are able to sign for new teams from the start of the next month.
WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER EUROPEAN LEAGUES?
Most of the other top European leagues also end their transfer business on August 31. One exception is Spain, whose transfer window closes a day later on September 1.
In France, the window shuts at midnight on the last day of August, while in Germany everyone gets to go home earlier with the curtain brought down at 6pm local time.
The Portuguese transfer window stays open until September 22, while Turkish clubs also have a little longer to shop before their deadline on September 8.
AND THE REST OF THE WORLD?
Certain leagues around the world that run through the Northern Hemisphere's summer rather than winter are in the middle of their season, such as MLS in the United States and Canada.
Their equivalent of the January transfer window in Europe runs for a month between July 10 and August 9.
The same goes for Brazil, who conclude their business on July 20, and China, where the mid-season buying period ended on July 14.
Argentina's season, however, is in line with the calendars of the major European leagues and so their current, off-season window is open until September 17.