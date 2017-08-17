When does the summer transfer window close in the Premier League, La Liga and across the world?

With Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a historic €222 million and many other top clubs spending big, the 2017 summer transfer window looks like it will be another record-breaking one.

As well as PSG, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have already splashed out this summer.

However, some clubs are still in the market for additions and, inevitably, there will be those who are left rushing to get deals across the line before the window slams shut.

Exactly when that is, though, varies across Europe and further afield worldwide. Goal has your complete guide to when the transfer window opens and closes in each major country.

TRANSFER WINDOW DATES

Below are the opening and closing dates of the transfer windows in the major leagues across the world according to FIFA's transfer windows calendar .

Country Top league Open date Close date Argentina Primera Division June 26 September 17 Brazil Brasileirao June 20 July 20 China Super League June 19 July 14 England Premier League July 1 August 31 France Ligue 1 June 9 August 31 Germany Bundesliga July 1 August 31 Italy Serie A July 3 August 31 Mexico Liga MX June 14 September 5 Netherlands Eredivisie June 9 August 31 Portugal Primeira Liga July 3 September 22 Russia Premier League June 9 August 31 Spain La Liga July 1 September 1 Turkey Super Lig June 17 September 8 Ukraine Premier League July 1 September 1 USA & Canada MLS July 10 August 9





WHEN DOES THE PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSE?

The Premier League's summer transfer window opens on July 1 and closes on August 31 at 11pm BST.

In effect, clubs can begin buying players as soon as the previous season finishes. Manchester City, for example, confirmed that they had signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco in late May and that the Portuguese star would 'officially' join the club on July 1.

The July 1 date comes from the fact that most contracts expire at midnight on June 30, meaning those players becoming free agents are able to sign for new teams from the start of the next month.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER EUROPEAN LEAGUES?

Most of the other top European leagues also end their transfer business on August 31. One exception is Spain, whose transfer window closes a day later on September 1.

In France, the window shuts at midnight on the last day of August, while in Germany everyone gets to go home earlier with the curtain brought down at 6pm local time.

The Portuguese transfer window stays open until September 22, while Turkish clubs also have a little longer to shop before their deadline on September 8.

