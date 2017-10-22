Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker

Kasper Dolberg scored twice and David Neres was the architect as Ajax proved too strong for Feyenoord on Sunday.

Feyenoord's title defence suffered another setback on Sunday as Kasper Dolberg came off the bench to score twice and inspire Ajax to a 4-1 win at De Kuip.

It represented a third league defeat of the campaign for the Rotterdammers, who did not lose a third last season until April and they now trail leaders PSV by eight points.

Substitute Dolberg highlighted a four-goal second half for Ajax, sparked by three assists from David Neres in a dominant man-of-the-match display from the Brazilian winger.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened the scoring for Marcel Keizer's side in the 50th minute following a disjointed first half – his ninth Klassieker goal – but Feyenoord levelled just eight minutes later through Jens Toornstra, after Nicolai Jorgensen missed a penalty for the hosts minutes earlier.

De Kuip was bouncing but the home fans were soon silenced again as Dolberg - who replaced Huntelaar - restored Ajax's lead in the 72nd minute and added to it in stoppage-time, with Siem de Jong also finding the net to seal a dominant victory, their first league win at De Kuip since 2014.