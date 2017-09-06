Dolphins-Buccaneers game moved to November as Hurricane Irma approaches

The NFL has decided to move Sunday's scheduled game between Miami and Tampa Bay to what had been the teams' shared bye week.

The NFL has announced the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday in Miami, has been postponed until November 19.

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida and evacuations beginning in the Florida Keys and the Miami area, the league decided to move the game to what had been a mutual bye for the two teams in Week 11.

The NFL had said on Tuesday the game would not be played in Miami on Sunday; the other alternative was to keep the game this weekend but play it at a neutral site.

Now players and officials from the Dolphins and Bucs will be able to attend to their homes and families this weekend, with the trade-off of playing 16 consecutive weeks beginning September 17.

The Dolphins will now open their season against the Chargers in Los Angeles that day, while the Bucs will host the Chicago Bears.

The approaching storm has also affected numerous college football games involving Florida teams.