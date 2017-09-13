Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledges $1m to Hurricane Irma relief

The Miami Dolphins are reaching out to help renovate their city.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged $1million to Hurricane Irma relief efforts after the storm ransacked the state of Florida, the team announced on Wednesday.



"The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild," Ross said in a statement.

"Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long-term recovery efforts."

In addition to the sizable donation, the team will also send out volunteers from its "Miami Dolphins Special Teams" programme in conjunction with the AARP Foundation.

The group will be responsible for helping with rebuilding projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as the Florida Keys.

Furthermore, the Dolphins have partnered with the AARP Foundation on a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign to raise more money for their community, specifically low-income and aged 50-plus victims.