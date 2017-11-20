Dolphins QB Cutler placed in concussion protocol

Coach Adam Gase says there is "no reason" for Jay Cutler, who is in the concussion protocol, not to be the starter when healthy.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has been placed in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in their 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cutler was taken out of the game at half-time to be evaluated for a concussion after a hit from Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell on the final play of the first half.

He was replaced by backup Matt Moore in the second half after completing six of 12 passes for 83 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Dolphins have yet to determine a timeline for his return, though Gase praised Cutler for his efforts this season and insisted he will remain Miami's starting quarterback.

"Obviously him being in concussion protocol, I don't know how long this will be," Gase said. "Jay's really done everything I've asked him to do. So there's no reason for me to say he's not [the starter]."

Cutler, who signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in August after a season-ending injury to Ryan Tannehill, has 13 touchdown passes to nine interceptions this season as the Dolphins struggle to find consistency.

Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown in relief of Cutler, but Miami's comeback from a 20-7 deficit ultimately short.

The Dolphins (4-6) will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they visit the division rival New England Patriots (8-2) on Sunday.