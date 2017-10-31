Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles for draft pick

Jay Ajayi is to join the Philadelphia Eagles from the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, the teams announced on Tuesday

Ajayi has been dealing with a sore knee all season but played in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after being limited in practice all week. He managed just 51 yards on 23 carries and 26 yards on three receptions.

Ajayi, 24, was selected by Miami out of Boise State in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 2016 Pro Bowler has 138 carries for 465 yards through seven games this season.

The London-born star rushed for 200 yards in back-to-back matches in 2016.