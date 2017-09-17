Dominant Dragic steers Slovenia past Serbia to first Eurobasket crown

Slovenia held off Serbia to claim their first Eurobasket crown thanks to tournament MVP Goran Dragic of Miami Heat.

Goran Dragic led Slovenia to their first Eurobasket title thanks to a 93-85 victory over Serbia in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Miami Heat point guard, who will retire from international competition after the tournament, top scored with 35 points, while also picking up seven rebounds and supplying three assists in the final at Sinan Erdem Arena.

He was ably supported by 21 points from team-mate Klemen Prepelic, as a strong second period - in which Dragic delivered 20 points - set up Slovenia to hold off their opponents.

Serbia were led in defeat by 22 points and five assists from Bogdan Bogdanovic, together with Milan Macvan's 18 points.

Dragic and his team-mate Luka Doncic were named by FIBA in the team of the tournament, together with Bogdanovic, Russia's Alexey Shved and Pau Gasol of Spain, although it was Dragic who justifiably earned MVP status for his exploits.

Earlier on Sunday, 2015 winners Spain defeated Russia by the same score to claim third place.