Dominic Solanke hopes to follow Ruben Loftus-Cheek in grabbing attention of England if he makes debut

Dominic Solanke has said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek if Gareth Southgate hands him his senior England debut against Brazil on Tuesday night.

Liverpool striker Solanke is yet to start a Premier League game but has been parachuted into Southgate’s squad for the glamour friendly, along with fellow England Under-20 World Cup winner Lewis Cook and Manchester City youngster Angus Gunn.

He is one of a number of young players in Southgate’s squad, with Loftus-Cheek’s man of the match performance in the goalless draw against Germany last week demonstrating what England’s uncapped stars are capable of.

“We all watched the game as a group last week when we were in Ukraine,” Solanke said after he was promoted into the senior team having starred for the Under-21s last week.

“It was amazing for him to be named man of the match on his debut and that is something that all the young boys now want to follow. He said the atmosphere was really good and that he felt amazing, and that it was all a little bit surreal.”

Southgate, who knows England’s younger players well thanks to his days managing the Under-21 team, has repeatedly shown that he is not afraid to hand untested players their international debuts, something that Solanke thinks is only good for English football.

“A lot of the boys know Gareth from the Under-21s and he obviously knows a lot of us,” Solanke said. “So I think that it’s a really good time to be a young England player. He is really good and he is always looking to help us and guide us through.

