Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn to be called up by England ahead of Brazil friendly

Dominic Solanke is one of them uncapped players who are expected to be called up by Gareth Southgate - Action Images via Reuters

Gareth Southgate is to add three more uncapped players from England’s junior ranks for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil with call-ups to the senior squad in the pipeline for Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn.

The England manager said on Friday night that he anticipated there would be some who would drop out the senior squad. After the successful debuts for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Jordan Pickford and Joe Gomez, Southgate is keen to give chances to more of those who have made an impression for England over a successful summer in the junior tournaments.

England will face the top-ranked Fifa nation at Wembley with one of the most inexperienced squads in memory but with enthusiasm growing to see what the young players can do following victories at the Under-17s and Under-20s World Cups and the Under-19s European championships.

Cook, 20, of Bournemouth was the captain of England’s victorious Under-20s World Cup finals squad and operates in midfield. He is a former Leeds United academy by who has not made the impression on Eddie Howe’s first team that he would have liked this season.

Solanke, like Loftus-Cheek and Abraham, is yet another Chelsea academy product who joined Liverpool in the summer out of frustration at his lack of first team game-time at Stamford Bridge.

Lewis Cook captained England U20s to World Cup glory Credit: EPA More