I don't mind losing to Steve Komphela, says Pitso Mosimane

While Mosimane hates losing a football match, he said that he doesn't mind losing to the under-fire Amakhosi coach

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to Premier Soccer League (PSL) action on Tuesday night with a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Masandawana fell behind to a Siyabonga Ngezana strike just after the half time break and their woes were deepened even further, thanks to Bernard Parker who struck with under 20 minutes to go.

However, Sundowns did find a consolation goal through Themba Zwane but it was too little too late as the Chiefs held on to their lead.

Speaking after the game, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was understandably disappointed with the result as he lamented his side’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal, but he could not fault his team’s overall performance especially after they were fell down to 10-men following Tiyani Mabunda’s second booking.

“What a thrilling game, unbelievable hey! I think we dominated. We did what we wanted to control the game, especially in the first half," Mosimane told SuperSport TV .

"But our dominance was not converted to scoring opportunities. We were not very dangerous in front of goal, but sometimes you can win without playing well, sometimes you lose and play well. It's part of football,” he lamented.

"I'm so proud of the team, proud of my players. Eight against 10, no one parks the bus. That's Sundowns for you, we play football. We can have as less as we can on the pitch, but we have to leave our skill on the pitch and I'm proud of the guys, they did very well," said Mosimane.

"I don't like to lose this match, but if I have to lose this match, not to anybody else except Steve (Komphela). Steve deserves a chance, Steve is my brother. There's been a lot of pressure on him. We need our local black coaches on the pitch," he concluded.