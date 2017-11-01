I don't regret moving to Mamelodi Sundowns, says Oupa Manyisa

Manyisa will need to come to grips with his emotions as he takes on his former team on Wednesday evening

Mamelodi Sundowns star Oupa Manyisa admits that he doesn’t know what to expect ahead of his return to Orlando on Wednesday night.

The former Orlando Pirates captain spent close to a decade at the Soweto giants before making a sensational switch to Masandawana during the 2017 July/August transfer window, and with the Tshwane giants set to lock horns with Pirates, Manyisa can be forgiven for feeling a little uneasy,

“I don’t know how I feel about coming to Orlando for the first time with the away team,” Manyisa told The Star.

“But these things are part of football. People move on. I gave my all to Pirates in the years I spent with them. Pirates changed my life. I arrived here as a boy and left as a man.

"For a long time I didn’t know anything but Pirates. I don’t know what type of response I will get from the fans. I have seen them boo some former players when they come back and I have seen them cheer some players. The good thing for me is that I left on a good note having won everything there is to win in the PSL,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manyisa’s move to Sundowns has not been easy. While he has been an important part of coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans, Sundowns have struggled with consistency and going into the clash against the Buccaneers, they have suffered three defeats on the trot. But despite the Brazilians’ slump, the 29-year-old is adamant that he doesn’t regret joining Sundowns.

“I don’t have any regrets about this move,” Manyisa stated.

“You can’t grow as a player and as a person if you live with regrets. It’s been hard with the challenges that we have faced as a team. We just need to be focused to move out of this slump. We have the quality to get us out of it,” he explained.

Furthermore, Manyisa said that should he score he is unsure what his reaction will be.