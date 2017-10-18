Don't stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain has spoken to Kevin De Bruyne's agent regarding a new deal for the Belgium midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne is happy to focus on extending his fabulous form on the field, with preliminary talks over a new contract at Manchester City having already taken place.

The Belgium international impressed once more as Pep Guardiola's side made it three wins out of three in Champions League Group F on Tuesday, holding out for a pulsating 2-1 triumph over Napoli.

Ahead of the match, De Bruyne's agent Patrick De Koster was quoted by The Sun as saying he would seek to use the astronomical wages paid by Paris Saint-Germain to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as benchmarks when discussing fresh terms with the Premier League leaders.

Neymar is reported to earn €600,000 per week at the Parc des Princes, while City are understood to have De Bruyne on a current weekly wage in the region of £115,000.

The 26-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2021 and, speaking after he set up Gabriel Jesus' decisive goal against Napoli, he confirmed De Koster has met with City's director of football Txiki Begiristain to the wheels in motion on an extension.

"My agent went already one time to Txiki," he said. "Talks are coming.

"I'm patient anyway, I don't stress it. I think I read something in the press [about his contract] but I have time."

De Bruyne is similarly at ease when it comes to assessing the hype around a succession of acclaimed showings for City, which culminated in Guardiola fielding questions comparing his midfielder's talents to Lionel Messi before the Napoli match.

"I don't care," he said. "I have to do the things that I do.

"In football you are going to have highs and lows. In football you have to live in the middle.

"I come home and just do what I always do, no matter if it's a good game or a bad game. I just like to enjoy my football, that's a big part of me.