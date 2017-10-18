Don't stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks

Kevin De Bruyne is happy to focus on extending his fabulous form on the field, with preliminary talks over a new contract at Manchester City having already taken place.

The Belgium international impressed once more as Pep Guardiola's side made it three wins out of three in Champions League Group F on Tuesday, holding out for a pulsating 2-1 triumph over Napoli.

Ahead of the match, De Bruyne's agent Patrick De Koster stated he would seek to use the astronomical wages paid by Paris Saint-Germain to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as benchmarks when discussing fresh terms with the Premier League leaders.

Neymar is reported to earn €600,000 per week at the Parc des Princes, while City are understood to have De Bruyne on a current weekly wage in the region of £115,000.

The 26-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2021 and, speaking after he set up Gabriel Jesus' decisive goal against Napoli, he confirmed De Koster has met with City's director of football Txiki Begiristain to set the wheels in motion on an extension.

"My agent went already one time to Txiki," he said. "Talks are coming.

"I'm patient anyway, I don't stress it. I think I read something in the press [about his contract] but I have time."

