Formula One: Verstappen blames Vettel for Singapore smash

Sebastian Vettel was at fault for a costly crash early in the Singapore Grand Prix, according to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen has blamed Sebastian Vettel for the crash that forced both Ferraris and the Red Bull driver out of the Singapore Grand Prix on the first lap.

Pole-sitter Vettel appeared to move across straight off the start line and leave the teenager with nowhere to go as Kimi Raikkonen came up the inside of the young Dutchman from fourth on the grid.

The resulting collision knocked all three of the fierce rivals - who have plenty of history from previous controversial encounters this season - out of contention at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, leaving Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One drivers' world championship leader, free to record an important victory.

READ MORE: I didn’t see that much - Vettel blindsided by early Singapore crash

READ MORE: Formula One: Hamilton profits from Vettel crash to win Singapore Grand Prix

READ MORE: Formula One: Hamilton rejoices in Singapore good fortune

"I think mainly Sebastian started squeezing me," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. "Maybe he didn't see Kimi on the left but that's not an excuse.

"If you are fighting for the world championship you shouldn't take those risks, squeezing someone that much. You can see what happens. Lewis is leading the race and the three of us are out."

Stewards have confirmed they will investigate the collision, and Verstappen does not expect Vettel to escape culpability.

"I don't think it was a racing incident," he said.

"They took in total three cars out and I was in the middle doing nothing wrong. We'll see what happens.

"I'm happy not only I retired but all three of us [did], so we all have a bit of pain."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident his driver will not be found at fault when officials study the footage.

"Anyone who tries to put blame on Max Verstappen for that needs their eyes testing," he told Sky Sports.

"He told me he held a straight line and tried to get out of the way but they came so quickly from either side.

"Max should be exonerated from any blame for that incident."