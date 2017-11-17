Don't worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says fans should not worry about Lionel Messi's contract renewal.

The 30-year-old agreed a new deal in July but the La Liga leaders are still to announce the signing of the document.

The delay in the process has led to increased speculation over Messi's future, with the Argentina star available to hold talks with clubs in January over a possible free transfer next year, assuming the contract remains unsigned.

However, Valverde has offered some advice to any supporters who are concerned about the prospect of Messi leaving Camp Nou.

"I'd tell them not to worry, and to watch Messi play and realise that he isn't worried. It's a pleasure to watch him," he told a news conference on Friday.

