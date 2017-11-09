Don't write off Chelsea in Premier League title race, says Lampard

Frank Lampard concedes Manchester City's blistering start to the Premier League season will make it difficult for Chelsea to defend their title, but he has warned against writing off Antonio Conte's side.

City are eight points clear of Manchester United and Tottenham at the top of the table after 11 matches, with Chelsea a further point adrift in fourth.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by the league leaders when they met at Stamford Bridge in September – a result that was followed by a shock defeat to basement club Crystal Palace.

Subsequent wins against Watford and Bournemouth helped Chelsea build some momentum before getting the better of Manchester United at home last time out.

While City have been given a sizeable head start in their bid to regain the Premier League trophy, Lampard – who played for both clubs – believes the title remains within reach for Chelsea.

"It's a possibility, but this year's going to be difficult because Manchester City have started so well," Lampard told Omnisport, speaking thanks to Chelsea FC club partners Yokohama Tyres.

"The reality is that they've opened up a lead and have a very strong squad.

