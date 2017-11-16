We don’t have a Neymar, but Iceland not surprised by World Cup qualification – Magnusson

Hordur Magnusson says that no-one in the Iceland international side was surprised at their qualification to World Cup 2018.

The Euro 2016 quarter-finalists, who famously beat England en route, were placed in a group alongside Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey, yet came away top of the pool to secure a place in Russia next summer.

Although lacking in star quality, according to the 24-year-old defender, who turns out for Bristol City in England’s Championship, the collective strength of the team has been a driving force in their success.

“Qualification is not really a surprise for us,” he told Goal. “It’s always been a goal for us, qualifying for a big tournament. When the Euros in France was expanded to 24 teams, it gave us extra motivation to go there. It was a dream for the Icelandic people to see their team at the Euros.

“We shone there and afterwards fought for a place at World Cup 2018 knowing it was possible, that we could do it.

