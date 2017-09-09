Donald ends Rams holdout, won't play in opener

The Los Angeles Rams have not given Aaron Donald a new contract, but he has ended his holdout.

The Rams announced on Saturday that Donald has reported to the team facility and passed his physical after sitting out all of training camp and preseason, however, he will not suit up to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Donald did not get the new contract he has been seeking, but both sides will continue discussions as the defensive tackle gets back to work.

Los Angeles will reportedly waive the $1.4million in fines he had accumulated during his holdout and he will be paid for the opening week.

The 26-year-old is due to make $1.8m in base salary this year. He has been a Pro Bowl selection in all three of his NFL seasons and was a first-team All-Pro pick in the previous two campaigns.