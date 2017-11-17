Donald recovering after being hospitalised with chest pains

Former world number one Luke Donald underwent seven hours of testing, but "all looks good" with his heart.

Luke Donald will not play again until next year after being hospitalised with chest pains.

The 39-year-old Englishman pulled out of the RSM Classic in Sea Island and was taken to South East Georgia Brunswick hospital on Thursday.

Former world number one Donald is on the mend, but will not be seen on the PGA Tour again in 2017.

He posted a picture of himself in hospital on Instagram and wrote: "Well that wasn't quite the finish to my year I had in mind!! Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse.

"After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at.

"After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully. A big thank you to the staff at the South East Georgia Brunswick hospital for taking good care of me.

"Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018."