Donald Trump 'so proud of NASCAR' for stance on protests during anthem

Donald Trump's war of words against the NFL continues, but the American president had praise for NASCAR early on Monday.

For the third consecutive day, American president Donald Trump woke up on Monday with sports on his mind.

While Trump has repeatedly criticised the NFL and its players over the last few days for protesting during the national anthem, he had nothing but praise for NASCAR on Monday.

Multiple racing team owners said over the weekend they would fire employees who protested during the anthem - as Trump has insisted NFL teams do with their own players.

"So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans," Trump tweeted. "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!"

Trump followed that up minutes later with a pair of tweets aimed at the dozens of NFL players who took a knee during the anthem before Sunday's games, expressing approval of the fans who booed players for protesting.

While NASCAR may be overwhelmingly on board with Trump's stance, its most recognisable driver pushed back a bit. Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted "All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests," and shared a quote from President John F. Kennedy to that effect.