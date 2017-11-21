Donsah delighted to lead Bologna to Serie A victory

The midfielder reflects on scoring to earn his clubs three points in the Italian topflight on Monday

Ghana youngster Godfred Donsah is excited to have powered Bologna to victory in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

The Ghanaian emerged hero of the night as his 76th minute strike ensured a 3-2 victory away win at former club Hellas Verona.

The Red and Blues have, by the three points claimed at Stadio Marc'Antonio, moved to 10th on the standings.

“My teammates always tell me to shoot from distance during training because I have a dangerous shot," Donsah said.

"When I had the ball at my feet I was thinking about what Da Costa told me before the match, instructing me to shoot from all different angles.

"It went in and I am very happy. I know that I can keep improving a lot, especially with simple build-up play.

"I tend to make more mistakes when I’m tired. We did well to respond after conceding.

"We now need to continue like this and improve quickly.

"The second half was undoubtedly an improvement.”

Donsah, who joined Bologna from Cagliari last year, has so far made 11 Serie A appearances, including nine starts, this campaign.

The 21-year-old has been linked to a host of top sides including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma and Fiorentina, and recent reports are that the Black Star is keen on a move away in January as he seeks to take his game to the next level.