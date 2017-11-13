Donsah not impressed with performance against Egypt

The midfielder, who lasted 50 minutes against the Pharaohs, says he’s struggling to replicate his club form with the Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has admitted not being at his best form during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying dead rubber fixture against Egypt which ended in a 1-1 stalemate in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding at his Italian club Bologna but is yet to impress on international duty.

He was substituted five minutes into the second half with Majeed Waris.

“Honestly speaking, I would say rating my performance between 0-10, I think I will give myself five," Donsah told Ghanaweb.

"This is because I wasn’t able to do my best. I play better in Europe but today I was not useful to the team. It was a great opportunity given to me but I didn’t do my best.

"My passes were not penetrating and I know I could do better. However, I think the future is bright so I will go back to my club and work hard and any time I get another chance to play for the national team I will show what I couldn’t do today,” he added.

Donsah is likely to leave Bologna to Torino in the January transfer window according to reports in the local media.