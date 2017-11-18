Dortmund's Bosz laments 'ridiculous' goals after Stuttgart defeat

The Borussia Dortmund manager was disappointed with the goals his side conceded as they failed to win for the fifth time in a row in the Bundesliga

A hurting Peter Bosz labelled the goals Borussia Dortmund conceded against Stuttgart as "ridiculous" after their poor form continued.

A 51st-minute goal from Josip Brekalo proved to be the match-winner as Stuttgart overcame Dortmund 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Arena Friday.

Earlier, Marc Bartra and goalkeeper Roman Burki had gifted Chadrac Akolo the hosts' opener before Maximilian Philipp equalised after Andre Schurrle's penalty was saved.

Bosz, whose team are now winless in five league matches, was left upset by the result and the way his side conceded.

"The defeat really hurts. We came here to win, so we're very disappointed," he said.

"When you see the goals we conceded, it borders on the ridiculous.

"It hurts because we actually put in a relatively good performance in the first half. The team performed well after conceding the early goal, only the final ball was lacking.

"The second half wasn't as good. We need to keep going, we won't give up."

Dortmund are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who host Augsburg Saturday.