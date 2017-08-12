Dortmund's Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang

After netting a hat-trick for in the DFB-Pokal, the striker acknowledged the difficulty facing the club over Ousmane Dembele

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang acknowledged that Borussia Dortmund are in a "difficult situation" regarding Ousmane Dembele's future.

Dembele missed Saturday's 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen-Arlen after being suspended by the club for skipping training earlier in the week.

Barcelona have failed in a bid for the winger, and Dortmund are set to make an announcement regarding his future on Sunday.

In his absence, Aubameyang struck a hat-trick against Rielasingen to take the holders through to the second round of the competition, and he was asked about Dembele after the game.

"We will see what happens," he told Sky. "Whatever happens, happens. It's a difficult situation."

Dortmund were below par despite the big win, but Aubameyang conceded that the result was the most important thing.

"I am delighted with this victory," he added. "We did exactly what we had planned and what we had to do to get into the next round.

"It certainly was not a top game from us, but, by and large, we can be satisfied."

Head coach Peter Bosz, who spoke before the game about a planned club meeting regarding Dembele, also focused on the positives as his side came through unscathed.

"We tried to keep playing at a high pace," he said. "We won 4-0 and did not get any new injuries - that's important."