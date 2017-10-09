Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp

With rumours circulating that Roman Burki will be replaced by Kevin Trapp in January, Borussia Dortmund have responded.

Borussia Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball says rumours linking them with Paris Saint-Germain's Kevin Trapp are unfounded.

A report in Le Parisien has claimed the Bundesliga leaders are prepared to pay €10million to sign the 27-year-old, who has lost his place to Alphonse Areola this season, in January.

It has been suggested that Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz has not be impressed by Roman Burki, who has produced unconvincing displays in the Champions League especially, and is keen to recruit a replacement in the transfer window.

However, Rauball has denied talks have been opened with the player, although he rates him very highly.

"That's not true. He is not under discussion," he said, according to Sport Bild.

"He's a class player, a great goalkeeper, no question. He's also a good guy. He fits into every team.

"But I'm not saying this will become concrete at any point."