Dortmund fans get creative in showing Dembele disappointment

Borussia Dortmund fans are unsurprisingly outraged by Ousmane Dembele's move to Borussia Dortmund, but they have chosen an interesting way to express it.

After just one season with the Bundesliga side, the 20-year-old winger forced his way out of Signal Iduna Park by skipping training and requesting a transfer.

Although Dortmund will rake in a potential €148 million for him, their fans are still unhappy with the winger.

The BVB faithful famously reacted to Mario Gotze's move to fierce rivals Bayern Munich by burning shirts with his name and number on the back.

And while did not resort to such destructive behaviour in the wake of Dembele's big-money move, they got creative instead.

A few of those who got his name and number on the back of this season's shirt have defaced them, showing what they really think of him after his desertion.

It seems it may take some time for them to get over the loss of the France international who netted 10 goals in 50 games.