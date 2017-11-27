Dortmund lose Gotze for six weeks

Peter Bosz is already fighting to save his job at Borussia Dortmund and now the coach will be without Mario Gotze for the next six weeks.

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze will be out for six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's 4-4 Ruhr derby draw against Schalke.

Gotze scored Dortmund's third goal as they raced into 4-0 lead after just 25 minutes of the Bundesliga clash at Signal Iduna Park.

READ MORE: Dortmund v Spurs as it happened

But the Germany international had to be replaced by Gonzalo Castro in the 78th minute as Schalke came roaring back to earn a point away to their bitter local rivals.

Dortmund announced on Twitter that Gotze will be sidelined "due to a ligament tear in the upper and lower right ankle for six weeks".

Gotze, who scored the winning goal in extra time against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, has struggled for form and fitness since returning to Dortmund from Bayern Munich in 2016.

The 25-year-old suffered calf, knee and adductor problems between August and December 2016, before missing much of the second half of last season with a metabolic illness.

He is now unlikely to return to action until after the mid-season break.